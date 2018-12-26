[Best Brand] Pioneer of disposable diapers, P&G Pampers hits spot for moms, babies

An innovation at the time, Pampers diapers led the fast-expanding disposable diaper market and retains its dominance as one of the most popular diapers, sold in more than 130 countries.
|Pampers Babydry diapers (P&G Pampers)
The company administers more than 3 million experiments every year for the safety and health of babies. Pampers uses only materials certified by the United States and European safety standards. Pampers evaluates its suppliers under close scrutiny, and its safety experts conduct separate assessments to eliminate any harmful substances.
After an external specialist grants final approval, the product undergoes repetitive clinical analysis before it is manufactured.
In addition, Pampers carries out more than 2,000 quality checks on its production lines. It invites 1,200 consumer families almost every week for product examinations. Feedback from such customer tests are used to enhance Pampers’ products.
The Pampers Babydry collection, currently sold in band and panty types in Korea, is one of the steady-selling selections. Babydry touts outstanding absorption, with three absorption layers and gel that allow the diapers to last through two to three milk bottles of moisture.
Pampers also sells Cruisers diapers and Swaddler Sensitive diapers in Korea.
In January, the company is set to launch a premium line of the Swaddler collection, which emphasizes softness for babies with delicate skin. This premium diaper uses Pampers’ Heart Quilts technology, which not only allows more sanitary disposal, but also contains an especially soft top sheet for newborns with sensitive skin.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)