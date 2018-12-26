[Best Brand] Luxury, convenience offered at Jardin Village town house

BUSINESS

The interior of a Jardin Village unit (Jardin Village)

An image of the Jardin Village complex (Jardin Village)

Premium town house brand Jardin Village offers high-quality detached houses with designs and locations that incorporate nature, providing the comfort of individual housing and the convenience of an apartment.The houses are equipped with facilities that allow barbeques, camping, gardening and even astronomical observation. Security is prioritized with CCTV cameras installed in all directions.Such features are particularly popular among those who seek residences that allow them to escape from monotonous lifestyles.The latest Jardin Village complex is being built in Jori-eup, Paju City, on a large scale, with multiple households that have unique interiors and premium specifications comparable to other detached houses.Each house of the 130-household lot is three stories high and comprises three rooms, three bathrooms, an outdoor garden, a rooftop garden and a private garage. The land area is around 231 square meters per house.The complex’s internet lines and electricity cables are buried underground to create a pleasant environment.Located a five-minute drive from Jardin Village is the site of Wonderful Park City, a multipurpose theme park envisioned to sit on 108 million square meters of land -- 140 times larger than a soccer field. It will feature seven different types of theme parks and leisure, cultural and shopping facilities. Some 6,600 units of apartments and officetels will also be built.The Jardin Village complex will have access to convenient public transportation once the Seoul-Munsan expressway is constructed by 2020. Other sections of expressways are also slated to be opened by 2022, as well as the extended lines for the GTX and Subway Line No. 3. This will enable residents to reach Seoul Station in central Seoul within 15 minutes, and Samseong Station in southern Seoul within 30 minutes.By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)