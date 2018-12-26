[Best Brand] Spark International awarded for fuel-saving technologies

BUSINESS

Spark International’s new YSP series, a fuel-saving black box (Spark International)

The competitiveness of Korean fuel-saving black box manufacturer Spark International centers on technology that saves fuel by 10 to 30 percent through improved performance of the engine spark plug.All cars contain 90 to 130 electronic control unit sensors and DC motors.The sensors and motors are able to fully perform their functions when DC12V rated voltage is supplied. When the rated voltage is not supplied evenly, performance is significantly reduced.“What is the most important for cars is the driving force of the engine, and the performance of the driving force lies in electric devices. Our fuel-saving technology extends the lifespan of batteries by up to twofold and saves fuel through the stabilization of the electric system,” said an official from Spark International.The firm’s fuel-saving and battery-regeneration technologies have been officially recognized by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority’s automobile performance labs.The firm also recently received an award from the minister of trade, industry and energy at the 2018 Korea’s Small and Mid-sized Companies Innovation ceremony.This year, Spark International launched its new YSP series, a black box with fuel-saving technologies. The product has a front-crash prevention system, lane departure warning system and front vehicle start alarm to assist drivers.“Next year, we plan to launch the new YSP series fuel-saving air purifier. This will save fuel and improve sanitation by removing cigarette odor and fine dust, and killing mold within cars,” said Spark International Chairman Lee Yeon-hee.By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)