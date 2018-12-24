Moon sends message of condolence to Indonesia over tsunami casualties

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo over the deadly tsunami that hit coastal areas of Indonesia around the Sunda Strait over the weekend.





(Yonhap)

Foreign media reports said that the tsunami on Saturday night left at least 280 people dead and more than 1,000 injured."There is no other way to express deep sorrow over the fact that the tsunami around the Sunda Strait led to the deaths of many Indonesians," Moon said in the message."I express my sincere condolences to the victims' families who are in great shock and sorrow and voice deep sorrow for Indonesian people on the behalf of the Republic of Korea (ROK) government and people," he said.Moon also expressed his wish that Indonesia could overcome the hardship caused by the tsunami under the leadership of Widodo. (Yonhap)