Sales of cold weather products surge in S. Korea

Sales of cold weather products increased in South Korea apparently as more people purchased goods to keep themselves warm during various year-end events, industry data showed Monday.



According to major online shopping mall Gmarket, the sales of products designed to keep people warm, such as jackets or hotpacks, surged between Dec. 13 and Wednesday compared with a year earlier.







Sales of padded outdoor jackets for men and women shot up 113 percent and 79 percent on-year, respectively, during the cited period.Other weather-related goods also were in high demand. Sales of electric rechargeable vests moved up a sharp 92 percent this year vis-a-vis 2017.Sales of warm sneakers and gloves rose a solid 21 percent and 71 percent, respectively, on an annual basis this year. (Yonhap)