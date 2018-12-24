Koreas to discuss Seoul's provision of Tamiflu to N. Korea

NATIONAL

South and North Korea will discuss Seoul's provision of antiviral medication to the North as part of cooperative efforts in the medical and health sectors across the border, the unification ministry said Monday.



The discussion on offering Tamiflu to North Korea will be held this week through an "exchange of documents" between the Koreas, according to the ministry.







(Yonhap)

The Koreas will likely discuss how much and in what ways the drugs and early detection kits will be delivered to Pyongyang.The move comes after they held working-level talks in mid-December to cooperate on exchanging influenza-related information and share data on infectious diseases. Seoul drew support from Washington last week on the plan to provide relevant medication to Pyongyang.Meanwhile, Seoul is also pushing to hold video reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War early next year, the ministry said.South Korea has been pushing to hold video reunions or exchanges of video letters between the war-torn families, many of whom are in their 80s or older.The Koreas had face-to-face family reunions at Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast in August as part of efforts to address humanitarian issues caused by the war. (Yonhap)