A South Korean couple has been put in quarantine after showing signs of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), officials said Sunday.The couple began showing symptoms of MERS, including coughing and headaches, following their recent trip to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.The patients, both in their 60s, were put in quarantine at a hospital in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, the quarantine officials said.The officials said they expected the initial test results later in the day. (Yonhap)