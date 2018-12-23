Prosecutors speed up probe into alleged fraud of Samsung Biologics

BUSINESS

South Korean prosecutors will speed up their probe into the alleged accounting fraud of Samsung Biologics, focusing on securing evidence as to whether Samsung’s now-defunct control tower was involved.



Investigators plan to summon former and incumbent employees of the biotechnology firm within the week, according to sources Sunday.



The prosecution raided the main office of Samsung BioLogics in Songdo, Incheon, over the allegation that the company had illegally inflated the company’s value. Separately, it also searched four auditors -- KPMG Samjong, Deloitte Anjin, Samil PwC and EY Han Young -- over the alleged fraud.





(Yonhap)