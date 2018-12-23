P&G Korea expands CSR for environmental sustainability

The company has worked to reduce the use of plastic in its products. For instance, its toothbrush brand Oral-B has been promoting recycling. To raise environmental awareness, it held classes on oral care and a sustainable future for 15,353 students at 60 elementary schools from January to August.
|P&G Korea officials hold a campaign to collect empty bottles of its fabric refresher brand Febreze at an apartment complex. (P&G Korea)
Under the campaign, P&G Korea collected 363 kilograms of used toothbrushes from 36 elementary schools nationwide and upcycled them into flower vases. Money made from selling the vases were spent on dental care services for 100 children in local communities.
The company also collected 252 kilograms of empty bottles of its fabric refresher brand Febreze as part of an environmental awareness campaign.
In addition, the company has sought to protect the country’s wildflowers. In August, it signed an agreement with a local environment protection group, Forest Road Corp., to initiate campaigns to protect Korea’s wildflowers.
Meanwhile, P&G as a company reduced 21 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and 13.5 percent of packaging materials since 2010, according to the 2018 Citizenship Report. It has also changed 86 percent of its packaging to recyclable materials.
Under the company’s new vision “Ambition 2030,” P&G aims to have a positive impact on the environment and society while creating value for the company and its customers, officials said.
By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)