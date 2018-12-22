S. Korean Navy dismisses Tokyo's claim about targeting of Japanese patrol aircraft

Japan's Kyodo News reported that Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said the South Korean vessel targeted the Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-1 patrol aircraft and that Tokyo lodged a protest with Seoul.
|Japanese helicopter carrier Izumo (AP-Yonhap)
The official added that the Navy ship appears to have used both fire-control radar and navigation radar to more accurately locate the North Korean vessel moving toward the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea.
"We have already explained this to the Japanese government, stressing that we did not target the Japanese aircraft. It is a misunderstanding," he said.
Seoul's Ministry of National Defense also rejected Tokyo's claim.
"Our military was carrying out a normal operation. It used radar during the operation but not for the purpose of tracking Japanese patrol aircraft," it said in a text message sent to reporters.
"We have explained the aforementioned to the Japanese side but will explain it sufficiently enough to ensure that there will not be a misunderstanding." (Yonhap)