Seoulites earn the most for second year in a row

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Residents of the South Korean capital earned the highest average incomes last year, data showed Friday.According to Statistics Korea, Seoul topped the list of 16 cities and provinces in per capita disposable income for a second consecutive year.Disposable income, also called disposable personal income, is the total earnings a household makes that are available to save or spend after taxes and pension funds have been paid.Residents of Seoul earned 21.43 million won ($19,000) on average last year and 20.51 million won in 2016, the data showed.Income per capita was 18.45 million won nationwide, on average.South Jeolla Province had the lowest earners in the nation for five straight years, with the average resident making more than 5 million won less each year than a resident of Seoul. The province has been at the bottom of the list since 2013.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)