Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Eye Plus] Seoul greets Christmas

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Dec 20, 2018 - 15:04
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2018 - 17:32
With Christmas just around the corner, the streets and buildings of South Korea’s capital are ready to embrace the holiday spirit with Christmas trees and twinkling lights.

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is holding the 2018 Seoul Christmas Festival until Jan. 1 at Cheonggyecheon, featuring different colored light-emitting decorations along the 1.2-kilometer walkway by the stream at night. 

Meanwhile, a 25-meter-tall Christmas tree has been set up in front of the Seoul Plaza until Jan. 6.

Commercial areas have long been hyping up the holiday spirit, with department stores, hotels and luxury brands adorning their display windows and buildings in red, green, gold and white, splashed with alluring signs of sales. 

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)


Photo by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Kim Da-sol


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114