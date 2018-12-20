[Eye Plus] Seoul greets Christmas

|(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is holding the 2018 Seoul Christmas Festival until Jan. 1 at Cheonggyecheon, featuring different colored light-emitting decorations along the 1.2-kilometer walkway by the stream at night.
Meanwhile, a 25-meter-tall Christmas tree has been set up in front of the Seoul Plaza until Jan. 6.
Commercial areas have long been hyping up the holiday spirit, with department stores, hotels and luxury brands adorning their display windows and buildings in red, green, gold and white, splashed with alluring signs of sales.
Photo by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Kim Da-sol