[Monitor] Majority support wider use of solar energy: survey

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 20, 2018 - 15:45
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2018 - 16:19


A majority of South Koreans were in support of expanding the generation and use of Solar photovoltaic power, according to a survey recently released by an association that promotes the wider use of solar energy.

Earlier this month, the Korea Photovoltaic Industry Association commissioned Korea Research to survey 1,000 adults on their perceptions toward diverse energy sources.

The survey showed that 67.9 percent of the respondents believed the proportion of solar energy out of overall energy use in the country should be expanded. This was followed by bioenergy with 66.6 percent, wind power with 61.1 percent, liquefied natural gas with 38.5 percent, nuclear power with 25.0 percent and coal with 4.9 percent.

More respondents that identify as progressive supported renewable energy, while more respondents who described themselves as conservative backed nuclear power, the report said.

