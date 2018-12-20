Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores 6th goal of season

SPORTS

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min has scored his sixth goal of the season in his club's 2-0 win over Arsenal in a domestic cup competition.



Son scored Tottenham's opener against Arsenal in their Carabao Cup quarterfinal match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday (local time). In the 20th minute, he broke the scoreless deadlock with his left foot following a pass from Dele Alli.







(Yonhap)

This was Son's sixth goal in the 2018-19 season, including his three goals in the English Premier League. The 26-year-old previously netted twice in Spurs' 3-1 win over West Ham United at the Carabao Cup on Oct. 31.It's also his first goal since he scored against Leicester City in the EPL on Dec. 8.Against Arsenal, Tottenham's north London rivals, Son started up front as a striker, supported by Alli, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.Following Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga's goal kick, Alli sent the ball to Son, who beat Arsenal's offside trap and finished cleanly with his left foot over Petr Cech.Tottenham doubled their lead in the 59th minute, when Alli chipped the ball over Cech. Alli was later hit on the head by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd.Son didn't play to full time as he was replaced by Erik Lamela in the 79th.With the goals from Son and Alli, Tottenham advanced to a two-legged Carabao Cup semifinal against Chelsea. (Yonhap)