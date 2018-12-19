Go to Mobile Version

Top diplomats of S. Korea, India agree on arms industry cooperation, people-to-people exchanges

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 19, 2018 - 21:11
  • Updated : Dec 19, 2018 - 21:11
The top diplomats of South Korea and India agreed Wednesday to enhance cooperation in the arms industry and expand people-to-people exchanges, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj held their joint committee meeting in New Delhi to evaluate bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas, including the economy, science and technology, the ministry said in a press release.

 
(Yonhap)

The two sides agreed to continuously consult over how to expand defense industry cooperation through such means as exporting South Korea's advanced defense materials to India.

To strengthen the foundation for bilateral cooperation, the two also agreed to seek measures to expand people-to-people exchanges, including enhancing procedures to support South Korean citizens living in India.

They also agreed on expanding cultural exchanges and cooperation through such projects as jointly producing movies.

 
(Yonhap)

In addition, they exchanged their views on the issue of advancing their countries' talks over improving the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) -- a type of FTA that emphasizes two-way economic cooperation on top of market opening. (Yonhap)



