Defense officials of S. Korea, China hold working-level talks over bilateral cooperation

NATIONAL

(Ministry of National Defense)

Defense officials of South Korea and China held working-level talks over ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchanges in Beijing on Wednesday, Seoul's defense ministry said.During the 17th round of bilateral policy consultations, Lee Won-ik, director general of international policy at the Ministry of National Defense, and his Chinese counterpart Song Yan Chao discussed exchanges of high-level officials to strengthen "strategic communication" and other issues, the ministry said."The two countries agreed to make active efforts to fully restore their defense exchanges and cooperation," a ministry official said on condition of anonymity.Bilateral exchanges have been undercut in recent years by a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing over the installation of a US anti-missile system in Korea.Also at the talks, the two sides shared the understanding that international support and cooperation is needed in the process of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing a lasting peace regime. (Yonhap)