Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Korea ranks 115th in gender gap ranking last year

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Dec 19, 2018 - 17:31
  • Updated : Dec 19, 2018 - 17:31




The level of economic participation and opportunity of South Korean women is well below the world average, ranking the country No. 115 out of 149 countries in terms of gender equality, according to a report from the World Economic Forum.

The forum‘s Global Gender Gap Report 2018 said South Korea’s gender gap index was 0.657, compared to 0.673 for China and 0.662 for Japan, which ranked Nos. 103 and 110, respectively.

The annual report uses the Global Gender Gap Index to see how countries compare in terms of gender equality in four key areas: economic participation and opportunities; educational attainment; health and survival; and political empowerment.





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114