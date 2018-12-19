[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Coex Aquarium is holding underwater mermaid-themed performances to mark the Christmas holiday season. Divers dressed in Santa and mermaid outfits perform with sea life, including 20,000 sardines.
The shows are held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.
The Christmas-themed performances will be held until Dec. 25, after which a new version with a different theme will be featured.
For more information, visit coexaqua.com, or www.facebook.com/coexaquarium.
Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival
The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival features a large-scale ice fountain that resembles an Alps castle with fairy-tale characters.
The festival includes snow sculptures, ice sculptures, a snow cave, a wish tunnel and activities like catching smelt, making organic cosmetics, snow sledding and bobsleighing.
Located 5 minutes away is a suspension bridge over Cheonchangho Lake famous for being the filming location of the popular variety program “Two Days and One Night.”
The event continues until Feb.17, and is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.alpsvill.com) is only available in Korean.
E-World Starlight Festival
The E-World Starlight Festival features 10 million lights in a large area around E-World and 83 Tower. Hot-air balloons and light decorations are among the attractions at what bills itself as a carnival-like festival.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays. From Fridays through Sundays, it ends at 10 p.m.
The event continues until Dec. 31.
For discount information, refer to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/eworld.dg).
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepages (guamegi.or.kr and www.eworld.kr) are only in Korean.
Seoul Christmas Festival
The Seoul Christmas Festival takes place at Cheonggye Plaza. Visitors can enjoy fancy illuminations, a Christmas tree and photo zones. Various events have been prepared for a heartwarming year-end experience.
It continues until Jan. 1 and is held daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The festival is free of charge, but separate charges may apply for activities.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.seoulcf.com) is only in Korean.
Busan Christmas Tree Festival
The Busan Christmas Tree Festival, Busan’s annual winter event, will be held in the Gwangbok-ro area of the Jung-gu District in Busan.
Creating a festive atmosphere, there will be concerts, street performances and a photo and video contest, among other activities.
It is being held through Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. It is available to visitors of all ages, free of charge.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (bctf.kr) is only in Korean.