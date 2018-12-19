[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Swing Kids



With the Korean War at its peak, the animosity between North Korean prisoners-of-war and the US forces runs high. Ki-soo (Do Kyung-soo), a fervent communist and war prisoner who was a member of a national dance troupe, meets Jackson (Jared Grimes), a Hollywood tap dancer-turned-US Army sergeant at the camp. Ki-soo joins a dance group, along with others who each have different goals.







Aquaman (US)



Opened Dec. 19

Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Directed by James Wan

Half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) struggles with his identity while his father still misses his wife, former Atlantian queen Atlanna. Arthur keeps turning down the request of Mera (Amber Heard) and Vulko (Willem Dafoe) to challenge his half brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), for the throne of Atlantis, but he is forced to take action when Orm plans to wage a war on humanity.(Korea)Opened Dec. 19Drama, CrimeDirected by Woo Min-hoIn 1970s Busan, Lee Doo-sam (Song Kang-ho) is a small-timer in a drug smuggling ring looking to make ends meet for his wife and children, as well as his three sisters. But after his boss sells him out, he decides to expand his activities by extending his trade across the sea to Japan and associating with more dangerous people, such as the yakuza. He soon tumbles down a dangerous path of money, power and lust.(US)Opened Oct. 31Biography, Drama, MusicDirected by Bryan SingerThe film traces the meteoric rise of Queen and its leader Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.