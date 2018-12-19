State arms agency seeks to raise anti-corruption index in defense industry

NATIONAL

South Korea's state arms agency said Wednesday it has forged a partnership with a local anti-corruption watchdog in a bid to enhance transparency in the defense industry.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said the government-civilian cooperation with Transparency International-Korea is expected to help efforts to raise the nation's anti-corruption index in the defense industry to those of advanced nations.





(Yonhap)

The two organizations will exchange information and work together to improve a related system for higher fairness and integrity in the sector, DAPA added.DAPA is South Korea's sole weapons procurement agency.Transparency International-Korea was established in 1999. (Yonhap)