State arms agency seeks to raise anti-corruption index in defense industry

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 19, 2018 - 09:12
  • Updated : Dec 19, 2018 - 09:12

South Korea's state arms agency said Wednesday it has forged a partnership with a local anti-corruption watchdog in a bid to enhance transparency in the defense industry.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said the government-civilian cooperation with Transparency International-Korea is expected to help efforts to raise the nation's anti-corruption index in the defense industry to those of advanced nations.

The two organizations will exchange information and work together to improve a related system for higher fairness and integrity in the sector, DAPA added.

DAPA is South Korea's sole weapons procurement agency.

Transparency International-Korea was established in 1999. (Yonhap)



