LG opens food science lab

By Yoon Yeun-jung
  • Published : Dec 18, 2018 - 17:28
  • Updated : Dec 18, 2018 - 17:28
LG Electronics said Tuesday that it has opened a new research lab dedicated to food science and technology within its research and development center in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

LG’s food researchers will work at the 630-square-meter lab and study food preservation and processing, kimchi fermentation and related areas, the company said.


An LG Electronics researcher looks through a temperature-controlled microscope at the company’s food science lab in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (LG Electronics)

They will also join hands with technical consultants from Seoul National University, Konkuk University, the Rural Development Administration, the World Institute of Kimchi and the Korea Food Research Institute to develop next-generation food technologies, it added.

LG said the core technologies developed at the lab will be used to enhance various kitchen appliances that the firm manufactures.

With the opening of the food lab, LG now has three separate labs dedicated to its major business fields. In February, the tech giant opened a lab in Changwon connected to its water-purifier business. In October, it established a lab at its Gasan R&D campus in Seoul dedicated to air-purifying technologies.

“It is our determination that we will strictly verify and manage appliances directly linked to heath, from basic technologies to advanced research, in order to provide the best-quality products,” the company said.

By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)


