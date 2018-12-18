3 dead, 7 unconscious at pension in Gangneung

NATIONAL

Ten male students staying in rented lodgings in Gangeung, Gangwon Province, were found unconscious at around 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday. Three of the 10 were pronounced dead.







Firefighters and police gather at a pension in the city of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Tuesday (Yonhap)

