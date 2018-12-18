H.O.T.’s Kangta owns 5,500 S.M. shares

ENTERTAINMENT

Kangta (S.M. Entertainment)

Kangta, or Ahn Chil-hyun, a former first-generation K-pop star from the now-defunct group H.O.T., owns 5,500 shares in S.M. Entertainment. The information was publicly posted on Monday.Ahn is an unlisted board member of S.M. Entertainment. The shares he owns account for 0.02 percent of S.M. As of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, at the time of this article’s writing, an S.M. share was priced at 49,900 won ($44), making Ahn’s stake worth 274.45 million.S.M. is the biggest talent agency and music label in South Korea. It represents K-pop acts such as Psy, SNSD, EXO and more.Lee Soo-man, the CEO of S.M., is also the company’s major shareholder with over 235.80 billion won worth of stocks to his name as of November 2018, according to data from corporate tracker Chaebul.com.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)