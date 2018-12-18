Pompeo thanks New Zealand for support on NK

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked New Zealand on Monday for supporting efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



In his meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters in Washington, Pompeo expressed gratitude for New Zealand's "continued support in working towards the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong-un," according to a State Department readout.







North Korean leader Kim Jong-un committed to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula when he met with US President Donald Trump in June.While progress on that front has stalled, the Trump administration has continued to push the international community to maintain tough economic sanctions on the North. (Yonhap)