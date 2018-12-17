Epic Games Korea denies gun powder use, wishes Seolhyun quick recovery

ENTERTAINMENT

Epic Games Korea, the host of Fortnite Korea Open 2018, confirmed in a statement Monday that gun powder had not been used during AOA’s performance at the event, after the group’s member Seolhyun left the stage in the middle of the performance because she felt faint.The company also wished Seolhyun a quick recovery.Seolhyun’s management agency FNC Entertainment had initially blamed the singer’s dizziness and retching on the heavy use of gunpowder. However, fans had criticized the agency for not looking out for the singer.Fans said online that if Seolhyun had been feeling unwell, the agency should not have made her wear revealing clothes, as temperatures fell below zero degrees Celsius that day.FNC later updated its statement with hospital examination results that showed Seolhyun had a slight cold and swollen throat, and added that the singer had hyperventilated due to the heat of the crowded indoor arena. It also admitted there had been no use of gun powder.During AOA’s performance, the Sparkular System was used to create indoor firework sparks with pyrotechnics-like effects that are safe and harmless to humans.AOA held a performance at Fortnite Korea Open 2018 on Saturday afternoon at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome stadium.During the group’s performance of the song “Like a Cat,” Seolhyun became visibly ill and was unable to stand up from a kneeling position. She was helped off the stage.She later wrote to fans on her Instagram account, saying, “I wasn’t cold, as the performance was indoors, but I’ll remember to dress warmly in the future. Thank you for your concern.”“I would like to apologize to AOA members and stage staff who have been worried about me a great deal, and to all those who came to watch us,” Seolhyun said.However, a comment by another singer under FNC Entertainment, Lee Hong-gi, upset some fans, as he told Seolhyun to “fatten up a bit like him.”Some felt that Lee was being insensitive, while others sided with him.“It’s irresponsible for him to say Seolhyun should gain weight,” wrote one fan on Instagram, “He of all people should know what happens to a female idol in Korea when she ‘fattens up.’”“He’s only worrying about her,” wrote another, “This world is full of haters.”By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)