Jonghyun remembered in arts exhibition on 1st anniversary

ENTERTAINMENT

Dec. 18 marks the first anniversary of Jonghyun’s passing.



On this day last year, boy group SHINee’s lead vocalist was found unresponsive at a studio apartment in Cheongdam-dong, a neighborhood in Seoul’s Gangnam district. He was rushed to the nearby Konkuk University Medical Center, but did not survive.







Jonghyun (SHINee`s official Twitter @shinee)

SHINee (S.M. Entertainment)

SHINee (S.M. Entertainment)