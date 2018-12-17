Kim Yuna to perform at ice skating show in Spain

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

Kim Yuna will perform at an ice skating show in Spain, starting Friday.Representing Kim, All That Sports said Monday that Kim will star in “Revolution On Ice,” hosted by Spanish figure skater Javier Fernandez.Kim’s previous ice skating performance overseas was in 2012 in Shanghai, China.“I am thrilled to perform at an ice show abroad after a long time,” Kim said. “It’s my first time (performing) to Spanish friends, so I will do my best.”Kim will donate her pay to UNICEF. She will perform in Murcia and Gran Canaria on Friday and Dec. 26, and in Madrid on Dec. 28 and 29.Kim is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning gold at the 2010 Olympic Games and silver at the 2014 Olympics. Fernandez, the host of the upcoming ice show, won a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympic Games. He recently announced he would retire after the European Championships in January 2019.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)