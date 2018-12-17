Concrete voids found in two UAE reactors: ENEC

BUSINESS

Two nuclear reactors under construction in the United Arab Emirates were found to have voids in their concrete walls and have been undergoing repairs, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has said.



The Korea Electric Power Corporation, which is in charge of the construction of four reactors at the Barakah nuclear power plant, verified the presence of voids in Units 2 and 3 that were then confirmed by the plant operator, the ENEC said on its website on Dec. 5.







(Yonhap)

The state-run nuclear operator of the UAE said the repair work on the two units will be completed later this month."The quality and safety-led construction of the Barakah Plant continues to progress steadily, and the repair works for Units 2 and 3 are not anticipated to impact the project schedule," the ENEC said. It added that no voids were found in Units 1 and 4.The first unit is getting ready for operation, and all four units are scheduled for completion by 2020. (Yonhap)