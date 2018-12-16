HHI builds eco-friendly power plant in Colombia

BUSINESS

Termonorte power plant constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries in Colombia (HHI)

Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed building an eco-friendly power plant in Colombia’s northern port city of Santa Marta, with its own dual-fuel engine, HiMSEN, according to the Korean shipbuilder on Sunday.In February of last year, Hyundai Heavy Industries won an $80 million contract from Colombian private power company Axia to build a 93-megawatt power plant.The firm said its own dual-fuel engine HiMSEN has significantly improved output of the plant named Termonorte. The engine saves fuel costs as it is capable of selectively using liquefied natural gas and diesel. It is also eco-friendly as it reduces harmful exhausts such as nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxides.Hyundai Heavy Industries has built five power plants in Colombia, with Termonorte the largest.“The construction of the firm’s first dual-fuel engine is meaningful amid growing interest in protecting the environment. Based on this project, we will continue to be active in gaining contracts in the Central and South America market,” said Lee Ki-dong, chief of Hyundai Heavy Industries’ engine machinery division.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)