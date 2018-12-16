Celebrate holidays with panache at museums, galleries

LIFE&STYLE

It is that time of the year. “All I Want for Christmas” plays seemingly on repeat and Santa decorations are in every window. The year has almost come to an end.



For those tired of the same old alcohol-infused yearend gatherings, museums and galleries are offering a more cultured alternative to celebrating the year that was.



Why not grab a beer next to Marcel Duchamp’s “Fountain?” An 8-meter tall “Bearbrick” -- the collectible Japanese toy -- might give you a hug. Or just bring some art home by purchasing a work of art specially created for a good purpose -- perfect for the warm festivities of the holiday season.







Get a bear hug at Sejong Center

