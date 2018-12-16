[Monitor] Defense companies’ profits dive in 2017

South Korean defense companies’ operating profits nose-dived last year due to a significant drop in exports and an increase in R&D costs, data showed.
According to the Korea Defense Industry Association, the combined operating profits of its 93 member companies amounted to 60.2 billion won ($53.06 million) in 2017, an 88 percent decrease from 503.3 billion won in 2016.
Revenue also dropped 13.9 percent to 12.761 trillion won, down 13.9 percent from a year earlier.
