BTS' 'Fake Love' surpasses 400M YouTube views

The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' global hit song "Fake Love" has achieved the milestone of getting 400 million YouTube views, their management agency said Sunday.The artistically charged "Fake Love" music video, released in May, achieved the feat Saturday afternoon, Big Hit Entertainment said.The song was the main track of the BTS album "Love Yourself: Tear," with which BTS rewrote K-pop history. The album landed atop the Billboard 200 chart about a week after its release, making it the first K-pop album to ever take the No.1 spot on a Billboard chart.The song rose as high as 10th on Billboard's "Hot 100" song chart.This is BTS' fourth music video to surpass the 400 million threshold, following "DNA," which hit 500 million, "Fire" and "Dope."