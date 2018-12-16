S. Korea to play ASEAN football champion in March

SPORTS

In this photo provided by the Korea Football Association, Chung Mong-gyu (right), head of the East Asian Football Federation, and Maj. Gen. Khiev Sameth, deputy president of the ASEAN Football Federation, pose with an agreement they signed on Dec. 15, 2018, in Hanoi, Vietnam, to organize biennial matches between the EAFF and AFF champions. (Yonhap)

South Korea will face the winner of a Southeast Asian football championship in a friendly match next spring, officials said Saturday.The East Asian Football Federation and the ASEAN Football Federation reached an agreement Saturday in Hanoi, Vietnam, to pit the winners of their respective regional tournaments against each another every two years. The one-and-done showdown will be called the AFF-EAFF Champions Trophy.Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu is also the head of the EAFF.South Korea won the most recent EAFF E-1 Football Championship in 2017. They'll face the winner of the ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup, where Vietnam and Malaysia have reached the final. The AFF tournament champions will host the AFF-EAFF Champions Trophy.The inaugural match will be on March 26.ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. (Yonhap)