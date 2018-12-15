Son Heung-min wins November's Premier League Goal of the Month

SPORTS

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has won the Premier League Goal of the Month for November, with his stunning goal against Chelsea, according to the Premier League's website Saturday.





(Yonhap)

The South Korean forward scored his first league goal of the season in the 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium in London on Nov. 24."One of the best goals in my career because it was a London derby, a big game," Son told the Premier League website after receiving his award. "I was so excited to play Chelsea and score such a beautiful goal."Son is the first Asian player to win the award, which has been handed out every month since the start of the 2016-17 season. (Yonhap)