Base fare for taxis set to rise 27% from Jan

The Seoul Metropolitan Council has approved the taxi fare hike plans submitted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government last month, according to the city government.
Under the plans, the base taxi fare will rise to 3,800 won ($3.40) from 3,000 won to help improve the welfare of taxi drivers. The nighttime base fares, which apply from midnight through 4:00 a.m., will also go up to 4,600 won from 3,600 won, it said.
The increased taxi fares will be finalized if the city government's consumer prices review committee accepts them in a meeting set for Dec. 26, it said. (Yonhap)