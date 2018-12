WORLD

(Yonhap)

China has announced a 90-day suspension of tariff hikes on $126 billion of US cars, trucks and auto parts following its cease-fire in a trade battle with Washington that threatens global economic growth.The tax agency said the suspension that takes effect Jan. 1 is intended to carry out the agreement reached by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping during a Dec. 1 meeting in Argentina.The agency said Beijing will suspend a 25 percent import charge on $66 billion of cars and trucks and a 5 percent charge on $60 billion of auto parts.Trump agreed earlier to suspend planned US tariff hikes due to take effect Jan. 1 on Chinese imports while the two sides negotiate. (AP)