Govt., ruling party push for implementation of salary system for company taxi drivers

Officials from the government and the ruling Democratic Party decided Friday to push ahead with the full implementation of a salary system for drivers at taxi companies as part of measures to support the local taxi industry.



The move is also seen as a way to deal with a backlash from taxi drivers that was sparked by the planned launch of a carpool service by IT giant Kakao Corp.







On Thursday, Kakao, which earlier kicked off a pilot run of the service, postponed its official release, originally slated for Monday, after a taxi driver committed suicide by setting himself on fire in protest.The officials, including DP leader Lee Hae-chan, its chief policymaker Kim Tae-nyeon and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mi, also agreed to review a set of measures to support and develop the industry, including the implementation of a salary system for taxi drivers."We plan to come up with an immediate measure to have taxi drivers receive salaries in a legal way," Jeon Hyun-heui, a lawmaker of the ruling party, said.In South Korea, drivers hired by a taxi company are expected to submit a fixed amount of income to the company on a daily basis and keep the rest, an arrangement that causes worry about unstable income if customer numbers dwindle.Asked about the speculation that a taxi driver's monthly salary could reach about 2.5 million won (around $2,212), Jeon expressed an expectation that it would be more than that.She also said, "We are not discussing an option to raise taxi fares," and took a dim view of the prospect that implementation of a salary system for taxi drivers would lead to a hike in taxi fares. (Yonhap)