Vivaldi Park introduces winter packages for foreign guests

LIFE&STYLE

Vivaldi Park, the resort complex of Daemyung Group, said it is launching packages for foreign visitors in Korea for the snow-covered season.This includes the one-day ski package and Snowy Land package that offers something for both children and adults.The one-day package is for those seeking to briefly enjoy the slopes on either skis or a snowboard. It includes a free shuttle bus between Seoul and the resort, a lift pass from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the rental of equipment along with parka and ski pants.A one-hour lesson is available for beginners, with instruction available in English or Chinese. The package starts at 89,000 won ($79) a person, with an additional 20,000 won for ski lessons. Snowboard lessons are not available.Snowy Land is a 46,000-square-meter winter theme park located atop Maebongsan in Gangwon Province. It is designed to look like a fairy-tale village where imaginary snow creatures of “Snowy” dwell.Sledding, skiing and other activities including ice hockey and curling are offered, while a Christmas flea market is also held.The package includes admission, gondola rides and the round-trip shuttle bus trip between Seoul and Snowy Land. It costs 40,000 won for adults during the day and 28,000 won for nighttime visits. The fee for children is 18,000 won.For more information, including the online purchase of tickets, visit www.daemyungresort.com/en.(minsikyoon@herldcorp.com)