Hyundai Heavy clinches W634b deal to build 2 frigates

BUSINESS

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's largest shipyard by sales, said Thursday that it has bagged a 634 billion won ($563 million) order to build two frigates.



Under the deal with South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Hyundai Heavy will deliver the two 2,800-ton ships by 2013 to the country's Navy.







(Yonhap)

The ship, 122 meters long and 14 meters wide, will have a maximum speed of 30 knots.The ships will carry a naval gun, various missiles and host of weapons control systems, Hyundai Heavy said. The ships will also adopt a hybrid electric drive propulsion system designed to reduce noise for more effective anti-submarine operations, the shipyard said.With the order, Hyundai Heavy has clinched deals valued at a combined $13.3 billion so far this year to build 153 ships in total, surpassing this year's shipbuilding order target of $13.2 billion. (Yonhap)