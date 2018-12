[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Coex Aquarium is holding underwater mermaid-themed performances to mark the Christmas holiday season. Divers dressed in Santa and mermaid outfits perform with sea life, including 20,000 sardines.The shows are held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.The Christmas-themed performances will be held until Dec. 25, after which a new version with a different theme will be featured.For more information, visit coexaqua.com, https://www.facebook.com/coexaquarium Yeongdong is the largest fruit-producing center in Korea. During the Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Festival, fruit growers and customers alike gather to celebrate one of the region’s most famous fruits.Events include the Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Concert and the Yeongdong dried persimmon sale event.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge. It is held being held from Friday to Sunday.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit the homepage at www.ydft.kr.The E-World Starlight Festival features 10 million lights in a large area around E-World and 83 Tower. Hot-air balloons and light decorations are among the attractions at what bills itself as a carnival-like festival.The event starts at 5 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays. From Fridays through Sundays, it ends at 10 p.m.The event continues until Dec. 31.For discount information, refer to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/eworld.dg).For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepages (guamegi.or.kr and www.eworld.kr) are only in Korean.Byeokchoji Botanical Garden features Paju’s sole lighting festival close to nature. The festival continues until March 3.The venue is a filming spot for more than 100 dramas, movies, advertisements, and music videos annually.The opening hours are between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the lighting begins at sunset. Admission fees are 9,000 for adults, 7,000 won for teenagers, 6,000 won for children and senior citizens.There are no fees for those aged 3 or under.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepages (www.bcj.co.kr) are only in Korean.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.Programs include the Christmas photo zone, making Christmas soap, Santa costume rental, the mask shop of Venice, and a European flea market.It is held until Dec. 31, and the opening hours are between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.The fees are 6,000 won per ticket, available to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.