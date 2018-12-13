[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

As the 1997 financial crisis hits Korea, Bank of Korea analyst Han Shi-hyeon (Kim Hye-soo) warns senior government officials. But her call for immediate action and the need to alert the public falls on deaf ears, as the high-ranking officials are more focused on covering up everything. Meanwhile, investment consultant Yun Jeong-hak (Yoo Ah-in) looks to make money off the crumbling economy.Cho Kyung-min (Gong Hyo-jin) lives alone in a one-room apartment. One day, she finds traces that a stranger has attempted to break into her room. However, the authorities ignore her concerns. When a mysterious murder occurs, Kyung-min realizes she is no longer safe and decides to pursue the case on her own.The film traces the meteoric rise of Queen and its leader Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is a teenager who inadvertently gets spider-like superpowers. Amid his struggles to adjust, Miles is entrusted with a mission from Spider-Man, one he finds burdensome. In a bid to stop the evil Kingpin’s plan, Miles has to team up with Spider-Men from other universes, including an old washed-up Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), who becomes a reluctant mentor to Miles.