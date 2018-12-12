[Photo News] BTS walks red carpet at 2018 MAMA in Japan

Arguably one of the most high-profile acts to hit the annual music awards, BTS trumped Mnet’s online poll in five of the 18 categories: this year’s best group, best dance performance for male groups, best music video, best song and best artist. The monthlong poll garnered 10,942,117 votes.
The septet was the last to walk the red carpet at the three-part MAMA’s second ceremony dubbed “Fan’s Choice Japan,” held at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama City, Japan.
In 2018 alone, BTS won a total of 35 trophies at 11 music awards in Korea, including the Asia Artist Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards and Golden Disc Awards.
While absent from Monday’s event for newly debuted acts, BTS is attending the second and third nights of the ceremony on Wednesday and Friday, which take place in Japan and Hong Kong, respectively.
The red carpet event was broadcast live on Mnet’s Twitter account at twitter.com/MnetMAMA.
