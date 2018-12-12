BTS’ team sweeps four awards at 2018 MAMA in Seoul

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS did not attend the first night of the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards, but the group’s presence was still felt, as its team swept four awards at the event.



Held Monday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, the first part of the three-day event saw awards being presented to rookie artists who had debuted recently, which was why BTS did not attend.







This photo of BTS and Bang Si-hyuk was posted on Bang`s Twitter account on Dec. 29, 2014.