Team probing alleged wrongdoings of prosecution requests extension

According to reports, the investigators requested the commission overseeing related issues to be extended for three months, citing incomplete investigations. The operation of the commission is set to end Dec. 31.
|Members of women`s rights groups call for an extension into the probe into alleged irregularities in prosecution`s investigations outside the Supreme Prosecutors` Office in Seoul on Dec. 7. Yonhap
The commission is a temporary organization of the Ministry of Justice, and the investigation team was set up within the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.
Launched last year, the commission was set to expire on June 30, with related regulations allowing a single three-month extension. The regulations were revised to allow the commission to continue operating until the end of the year.
Despite the two extensions, the investigation team is said to be requesting more time, which will require the commission and the Ministry of Justice to negotiate on revising the related regulations.
According to reports, the investigation team is looking into possible irregularities in a number of past investigations.
Past investigations under review include allegations of sexual abuse of late actress Jang Ja-yeon by corporate and media figures, and the 2010 investigation into alleged illegal surveilling of civilians by the offices of the president and prime minister.
In the Jang Ja-yeon case, the actress, who killed herself, accused a number of high-profile figures of sexual abuse in a handwritten note. In the investigation, only the CEO of Jang’s management company and her manager were indicted, prompting speculations of a cover up by the prosecution.
The commission’s investigation team is also said to have cited difficulties in assessing the case involving former Deputy Minister of Justice Kim Hak-eui.
Kim was alleged to have received sexual services in return for favors from a businessman, and the woman involved claimed that she was coerced. The case was closed with the prosecution clearing Kim.
