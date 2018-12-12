N. Korea founder's second wife dies: source

NATIONAL

The second wife of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung has died, a source said Wednesday.



The source confirmed Kim Song-ae's death, but when and how she died were not immediately known.



The unification ministry also said there have been "related signs," when asked about a media report on Kim's death.







"We will share more information when it is confirmed in detail," Baik Tae-hyun, a ministry spokesperson, told reporters during a regular briefing.Born in 1924, Kim married the North Korean founder and grandfather of the regime's current leader, Kim Jong-un, after his first wife, Kim Jong-suk, died in 1949. The first wife gave birth to Kim Jong-il, the father of the current leader.Kim Song-ae is the mother of Kim Pyong-il, the North's top envoy to the Czech Republic. (Yonhap)