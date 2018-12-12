Broadcasting industry revenue increases 3.8 pct in 2017

BUSINESS

Revenue earned by South Korea's broadcasting industry rose 3.8 percent on-year to 16.51 trillion won ($14.65 billion) in 2017, thanks to a rise in sales of paid TV program providers, government data showed Wednesday.



According to the data by the Ministry of Science and ICT, sales of paid TV program providers, including IPTV channels, topped the list with 5.6 trillion won last year, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier.







In contrast, combined revenue from the country's three major terrestrial networks -- MBS, KBS, and SBS -- decreased by 7.9 percent on-year to 3.7 trillion won in 2017, the data showed.At the end of last year, the number of subscribers for paid TV channels jumped by 5.4 percent on-year to 31.67 million, the data showed.The data showed that 2.56 trillion won was spent in 2017 on the production and purchase of broadcasting programs, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.A combined $230 million worth of local broadcasting programs were exported in 2017, down 9.4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.The ministry said some $100 million worth of foreign programs were imported last year, recording a 15.1 percent on-year decrease.The government has conducted a census every year since 2000 to collect data on different sectors of the broadcasting industry as a reference for policy making, the ministry said. (Yonhap)