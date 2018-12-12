Regulator to help financial firms make inroads into overseas markets

BUSINESS

South Korea's financial regulator said Wednesday it will provide more information to help local financial firms make inroads into overseas markets.



The information includes the latest regulations and data on financial markets in 32 countries, the Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement.







(Yonhap)

The FSS also published a report on Vietnam's financial regulations, as part of the government's efforts to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations.At the end of September, 36 South Korean financial firms have a total of 52 branches in Vietnam, the FSS said.President Moon Jae-in has focused on strengthening relations with Southeast Asian countries in a bid to cut South Korea's economic reliance on China. (Yonhap)