Hotel Tops 10 to celebrate 1st anniversary

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 11, 2018 - 14:48
  • Updated : Dec 11, 2018 - 14:48
Hotel Tops 10, located in the east coast city of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is inviting locals and tourists to enjoy a relaxing getaway on the occasion of its first anniversary.
 
Geumjin Hot Springs

On Friday, the hotel will open up its Geumjin Hot Springs to the public for free. After a warm bath, visitors will be offered a free bowl of “janchiguksu,” or “banquet noodles,” a dish served on special occasions.

The hot spring facility opened in September, reflecting the property’s former use.

Located on Heonhwa-ro, Hotel Tops 10 is famous for its beautiful view of the east coast sunrise.

For more information, call Hotel Tops 10 at (033) 530-4800.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


