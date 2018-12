Hotel Tops 10 to celebrate 1st anniversary

LIFE&STYLE

Geumjin Hot Springs

Hotel Tops 10, located in the east coast city of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, is inviting locals and tourists to enjoy a relaxing getaway on the occasion of its first anniversary.On Friday, the hotel will open up its Geumjin Hot Springs to the public for free. After a warm bath, visitors will be offered a free bowl of “janchiguksu,” or “banquet noodles,” a dish served on special occasions.The hot spring facility opened in September, reflecting the property’s former use.Located on Heonhwa-ro, Hotel Tops 10 is famous for its beautiful view of the east coast sunrise.For more information, call Hotel Tops 10 at (033) 530-4800.By Im Eun-byel ( silverstar@heraldcorp.com