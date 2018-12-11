Hotel Tops 10 to celebrate 1st anniversary

|Geumjin Hot Springs
On Friday, the hotel will open up its Geumjin Hot Springs to the public for free. After a warm bath, visitors will be offered a free bowl of “janchiguksu,” or “banquet noodles,” a dish served on special occasions.
The hot spring facility opened in September, reflecting the property’s former use.
Located on Heonhwa-ro, Hotel Tops 10 is famous for its beautiful view of the east coast sunrise.
For more information, call Hotel Tops 10 at (033) 530-4800.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)