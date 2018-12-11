Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Gas supply cut off to 4,500 households in Busan

By Lee So-jeong
  • Published : Dec 11, 2018 - 13:53
  • Updated : Dec 11, 2018 - 13:53
 Around 4,500 households in the Marine City area of Busan had no heat or gas services for three to four hours on Monday after a construction crew damaged gas lines in the city’s Haeundae district.

According to Busan City Gas and police sources, the accident occurred at 4:49 p.m. when an excavator operated by a road construction crew damaged the underground gas pipes between Marine City and Dongbaek intersection.


Marine City (Yonhap)

Emergency restoration work began around 5 p.m. and the gas supply was cut off at 5:42 p.m. to prevent an explosion or gas leak. Services were restored around 7:30 p.m.

A local resident, surnamed Kim, said, “The gas supply was cut off during a harsh cold wave, and we couldn’t heat our home or have dinner.”

District authorities and police believe the accident was the result of the gas pipes not being buried deep enough. Gas pipes are usually laid 1.5 meters below ground, but the pipes in the affected area were only 30 centimeters below ground due to the presence of a manhole.

Also, the road construction company involved in the accident did not have the necessary authorization from Busan City Gas to undertake the work.

By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114