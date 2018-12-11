Dentist caught drunk driving twice in one day

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man was caught drunk driving twice in one day.Busan Haeundae Police said Tuesday they are considering seeking an arrest warrant for the suspect accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.On Nov. 28, a dentist in his 30s was caught drunk driving on a highway from Ulsan to Busan. He was reported to have a blood alcohol level of 0.191 percent at the time of the incident, a level that could lead to his license being revoked.An hour later, the suspect reportedly argued with his designated driver, took the wheel and drove to his apartment’s parking lot until being caught again by police. His blood alcohol level was 0.182 percent, still high enough for his license to be revoked.The suspect has been booked without detention and is being investigated.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)